Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock Holdings Increased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 97,683 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

VNDA traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 126,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.68. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 6.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

