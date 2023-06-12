VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,482 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $29,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDXJ. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDXJ traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.13. 1,356,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,964,670. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $43.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average of $37.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

