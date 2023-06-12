Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.25. The company had a trading volume of 42,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,542. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.34. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.16.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

