Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.92

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.92 and last traded at $70.85, with a volume of 97062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.72.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Latigo Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,667,000. Moller Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 93,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

