Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

VECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 2,163 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $52,301.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth about $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 24,619 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $369,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,714,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,234,000 after purchasing an additional 50,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,759,000 after purchasing an additional 41,647 shares in the last quarter.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $25.13 on Monday. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

