Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 923.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.67. 965,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,999. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.55.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -999.94%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Barclays cut their target price on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Featured Articles

