Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Verint Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, June 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Verint Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.15 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $36.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -739.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $51.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Verint Systems by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Verint Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,304,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,825,000 after purchasing an additional 49,443 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 16,969.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 409,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 406,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 12.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,475,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,126,000 after acquiring an additional 278,706 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 37,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,463,203.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,085,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,978,342.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 31,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $1,186,309.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,586.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 37,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,463,203.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,085,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,978,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,583 shares of company stock valued at $7,895,427. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

