Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 522.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 766,822 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the third quarter worth about $3,530,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $12.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.22. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $30.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.55%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

