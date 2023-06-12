Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.89.

Several research firms have recently commented on VCTR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Victory Capital from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $32.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.99.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $201.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 29.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.06%.

Institutional Trading of Victory Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 77.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,471,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,338,000 after buying an additional 1,077,162 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 110.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after buying an additional 821,522 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,249,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after buying an additional 236,593 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 82.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,894,000 after acquiring an additional 337,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 75.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 740,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,684,000 after acquiring an additional 319,630 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victory Capital

(Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.