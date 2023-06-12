Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

VKTX stock opened at $24.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 0.67. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $25.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.22.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 7,500 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 287,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 760,569 shares of company stock worth $14,598,069. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

