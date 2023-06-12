Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.87% of Visteon worth $69,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VC. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Visteon by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth $475,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Visteon by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth $459,000.

Visteon Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ VC traded up $1.22 on Monday, hitting $150.37. 81,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $94.71 and a 52-week high of $171.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.30 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visteon from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Visteon from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.85.

Insider Transactions at Visteon

In related news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $325,970.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,416.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

