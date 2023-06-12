Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,046 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.23% of Visteon worth $8,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Visteon by 20.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Visteon by 4.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visteon by 28.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

VC traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $150.30. The company had a trading volume of 86,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,745. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.71 and a fifty-two week high of $171.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.20 and its 200 day moving average is $149.40.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.30 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visteon from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.85.

In related news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $325,970.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,416.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

