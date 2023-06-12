VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,562 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 93,890 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in VMware were worth $29,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.25.

Insider Activity

VMware Price Performance

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW traded up $3.88 on Monday, reaching $139.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,543. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.61.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading

