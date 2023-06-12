vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

vTv Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTVT opened at $0.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of -1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.