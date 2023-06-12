WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.21.

WKME has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WalkMe

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EVR Research LP boosted its position in shares of WalkMe by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 3,177,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,005,000 after purchasing an additional 404,361 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of WalkMe by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,102,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of WalkMe by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 935,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 19,576 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WalkMe by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 913,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 162,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WalkMe by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 856,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 614,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Stock Down 0.9 %

WalkMe Company Profile

WKME opened at $9.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. WalkMe has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $14.80.

(Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.