Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 600.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,136,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,035 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 448,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 52,281 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $385,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 178,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

WBD stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,534,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,267,402. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Read More

