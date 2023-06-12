Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock Position Raised by Natixis

Natixis boosted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Waters were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth approximately $44,489,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Waters by 1,891.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,277,000 after purchasing an additional 164,340 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Waters by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 135,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,424,000 after buying an additional 101,757 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Waters by 1,012.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,972,000 after buying an additional 97,826 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters stock traded up $6.84 on Monday, reaching $256.12. 112,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,203. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $282.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.89. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $248.18 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 149.31%. The business had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.27.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

