Wealthspan Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealthspan Partners LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,067 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.90. 16,350,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,021,750. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

