Weatherford International plc Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Weatherford International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Weatherford International’s current full-year earnings is $4.78 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Weatherford International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion.

WFRD has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

Shares of WFRD opened at $65.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.79. Weatherford International has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $70.18.

In other news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $3,011,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 894,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,103,900.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $3,011,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 894,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,103,900.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $861,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 317.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 465.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,232,000 after purchasing an additional 941,426 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,991,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,071,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,507,000 after purchasing an additional 478,145 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Weatherford International by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after acquiring an additional 469,941 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

