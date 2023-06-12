Wedbush Weighs in on Affirm Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Affirm in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Affirm’s current full-year earnings is ($3.51) per share.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $380.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.96 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

AFRM has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Affirm from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Affirm from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $17.39 on Monday. Affirm has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 3.15.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $192,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Affirm by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Affirm by 590.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

