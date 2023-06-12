Wedbush Weighs in on Couchbase, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Couchbase in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush analyst I. Koujalgi now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Couchbase’s current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Couchbase’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.82% and a negative return on equity of 44.54%. The business had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BASE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $16.18 on Monday. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $750.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Couchbase by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $81,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 457,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,866,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $81,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 457,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,866,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 2,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $39,900.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,370.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,160 shares of company stock valued at $242,205. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

