Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 22,596 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,596 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $34,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 646.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWL traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,204. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average of $76.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.68 and a 12 month high of $79.71.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

