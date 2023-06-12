Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 27,873 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $30,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 4.7 %

MPWR stock traded up $23.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $525.63. The company had a trading volume of 223,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,644. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $553.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $462.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.39.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $2,127,636.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,771,939.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $2,127,636.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,771,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.60, for a total transaction of $455,463.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,409 shares in the company, valued at $125,658,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,298 shares of company stock worth $18,378,940. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

