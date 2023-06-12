Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 481,394 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 248.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481,394 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $34,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 33,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 75,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock remained flat at $50.56 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 260,247 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.61.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

