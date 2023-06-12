Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $35,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MOH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.75.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $287.04. 68,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,888. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

