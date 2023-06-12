Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 542,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,349 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $29,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.41. The stock had a trading volume of 227,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,408. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.56. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $64.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.11.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.44.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.