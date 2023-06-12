Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 11,076 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 703,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.05% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $34,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $213,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

PTNQ stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.93. The stock had a trading volume of 19,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,813. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.87. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $61.17.

