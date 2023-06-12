Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 9,768 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $34,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,645,000 after purchasing an additional 62,706 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,956,000 after purchasing an additional 19,093 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,699,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Price Performance

IHF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $254.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,352. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.95 and a 200 day moving average of $258.52. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12 month low of $237.26 and a 12 month high of $287.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

