Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 955,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,076,322 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $29,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,393,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,533,000 after buying an additional 303,296 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 27,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,405,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,907,000 after buying an additional 852,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $487,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.24. 6,185,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,867,707. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.55.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

