Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,495,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 152,809 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $29,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.68.

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,935,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 70.40%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

