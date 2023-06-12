Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $30,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $515,823.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,219,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $515,823.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,219,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.67.

Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.43. 885,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.36 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.88 and its 200-day moving average is $133.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

