Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,288,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,628 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $34,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of PAVE stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.42. 718,222 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average of $27.92.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
