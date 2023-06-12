Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 427,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,535 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $30,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $996,204,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 99.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:ADC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.41. The company had a trading volume of 143,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.55. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADC. StockNews.com started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Craig Erlich bought 1,500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 32,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,890.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter Coughenour acquired 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $32,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,043 shares in the company, valued at $388,262.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig Erlich acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,890.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,776 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,839 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 38.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

