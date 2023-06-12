Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 125.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 282,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,483 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $30,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 691.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after buying an additional 96,221 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,243,000 after buying an additional 371,613 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $109.86. 137,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,161. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.35. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $125.69.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

