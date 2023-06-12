Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,746 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $33,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

MAA traded down $1.69 on Monday, reaching $152.58. The company had a trading volume of 101,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,669. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.68 and a 1 year high of $190.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.57.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

