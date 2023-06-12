Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $29.18 Million Stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 702,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,135 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $29,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.88.

Shares of RYAN stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,344. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.39 and a beta of 0.43. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ryan Specialty news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan purchased 208,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.39 per share, for a total transaction of $7,780,859.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,123,127 shares in the company, valued at $490,673,718.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 208,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $7,780,859.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,123,127 shares in the company, valued at $490,673,718.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $1,459,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,382.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,245,921 shares of company stock valued at $401,638,442 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

