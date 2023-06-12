Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $31.79 Million Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,108 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $31,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,491,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $2,701,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,946,000 after buying an additional 96,576 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,160. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dominic Ng purchased 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $500,871.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 889,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,443,642.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Ng bought 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $500,871.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 889,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,443,642.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 23,030 shares of company stock valued at $976,542. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Articles

