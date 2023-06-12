Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $31.89 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,390,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646,793 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $31,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. SimpliFi Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $23.48. 93,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,326. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $24.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average of $23.48.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

