Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 762,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 124,276 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $34,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 27,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

VMBS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.90. 279,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,867. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.27.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

