Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 16,188 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $29,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,055,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,679,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PKW traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,730. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $73.80 and a 52-week high of $92.76.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.296 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

