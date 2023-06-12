Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 24,700 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 739,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $29,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $76,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.08. The stock had a trading volume of 683,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,286. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $51.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

