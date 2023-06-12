Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 24,753 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 469,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,753 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.09% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $34,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,357,000. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,889,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,942,000 after acquiring an additional 21,870 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 282,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,855 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,915,000 after acquiring an additional 19,285 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DWAS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.79. 19,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,902. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $64.87 and a 12 month high of $81.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

