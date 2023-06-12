Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 33,464 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,464 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $30,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WST. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WST traded up $5.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $354.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,828. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $354.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $376.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,155.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,155.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,244 shares of company stock worth $24,454,553 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Stories

