Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 92,504 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,438,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,504 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $29,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 51.9% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 97,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $20.80. The stock had a trading volume of 53,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,181. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $23.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

