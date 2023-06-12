Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,474 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $35,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 65.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.24. 145,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,123. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $148.20. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.22.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Further Reading

