Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 17,105 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,105 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Polaris were worth $30,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 33.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after buying an additional 922,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Polaris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,422,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,661,000 after buying an additional 195,433 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at $19,887,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 348,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,199,000 after buying an additional 117,488 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PII traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.95. 135,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,886. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $123.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.91.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.27.

Polaris Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.