Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 18,494 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,494 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Azenta were worth $32,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 29.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of AZTA traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,347. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.25.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Azenta had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

