Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 23,538 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,538 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $29,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nutrien by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,896,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,503,000 after acquiring an additional 217,922 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 191.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after buying an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 783,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,173,000 after buying an additional 172,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,201. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.76 and a 200-day moving average of $72.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $102.73.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

