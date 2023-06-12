Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 29,013 Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,749,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,013 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.08% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $31,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 533.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 55.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter.

HYEM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.01. 16,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,408. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $19.11.

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

