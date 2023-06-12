Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 31,593 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 737,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,593 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $33,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.68. 611,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.22.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

